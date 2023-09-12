Will Fall Out Boy win a VMA with their "zany," "very silly" "Hold Me Like a Grudge" video?

Fall Out Boy's "Hold Me Like a Grudge" video is nominated for Best Alternative at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, taking place Tuesday, September 12. The clip is a sequel to the video for "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race," which was a sequel to the video for "Dance, Dance."

"'Dance, Dance' was the first video we did where we, I think, just got to play a little bit and have fun making a video," bassist Pete Wentz tells ABC Audio. "Then 'Arms Race,' we really got to do another version of that, where we got to be playful."

As Wentz explains, Fall Out Boy wanted to return to that energy with the "Grudge" video.

"Everybody in both those videos had their own vignettes and their own characters, and their characters have their own feelings and intentions," he says. "It felt like it would be cool to do another video like that."

In "Grudge," we learn that Wentz's stage dive at the end of "Arms Race" breaks his leg, which turns him into a bionic superhero. With the world in peril, Wentz must reunite with his old bandmates, who've all pursued similarly offbeat career paths.

"It's a bit of a spectacle, but it's fun and zany," Wentz says. "It's definitely the zaniest video we've made in awhile."

"It's very silly," laughs vocalist Patrick Stump.

The other Best Alternative nominees are Blink-182's "Edging," Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Stuck," Paramore's "This Is Why," boygenius' "The Film," and Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste's "Candy Necklace." The Best Rock nominees are Foo Fighters' "The Teacher," Linkin Park's "Lost," Måneskin's "The Loneliest," Metallica's "Lux Æterna," Muse's "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Tippa My Tongue."

Fall Out Boy and Måneskin will also perform.

("Grudge" video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.