Will The Black Keys release a new album in 2024? "Maybe"

Guy Prives/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Could we be getting a new Black Keys album in 2024?

The "Lonely Boy" duo celebrated the arrival of the new year with a video skit on Instagram, in which a hungover Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney recount their resolutions for 2024, among them being "release a new album."

At first, Auerbach replies with a quick "no" before softening up with a "maybe."

In case you're wondering, their other potential New Year's resolutions also include "practice more" and "smoke less weed," both of which get a hard pass.

The Black Keys' most recent album is 2022's Dropout Boogie. They told NME in 2023 that they were working on an "epic album that's our best record for sure," adding that the effort is "clearly a collaborative thing." Noel Gallagher later shared that he was among those collaborators.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!