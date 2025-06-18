#Whoscominghome: Mötley Crüe teases Friday announcement

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe "The World Tour" - Melbourne Sam Tabone/WireImage (Sam Tabone/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Mötley Crüe is looking to kickstart your weekend with some news.

The metal vets have shared an Instagram post teasing an announcement happening Friday. The accompanying photo features only what appears to be the letters Y and C in "Mötley Crüe" lit up on a billboard, while the caption is tagged #whoscominghome.

Things have been fairly quiet in the Mötley world since the band postponed their Las Vegas residency due to frontman Vince Neil undergoing an unspecified medical procedure. The Vegas shows, which were originally scheduled to begin in March, are currently set to kick off in September.

Mötley is also set to perform at the inaugural Rock the Tides festival in Mexico in November.

