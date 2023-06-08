Who's Slipknot's new mystery member?

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Following the sudden departure of longtime Slipknot keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones, the masked metallers debuted his replacement during their European tour kickoff Wednesday in Austria.

Following the show, the 'Knot shared a photo of their newest bandmate, who's of course wearing an identify-concealing mask, in a Facebook post.

We can now look forward to a whole bunch of fan theories trying to figure out who the new Slipknot member is. You may remember that the identity of bassist Alessandro Venturella, who joined in 2014 in place of the late Paul Gray, was revealed when fans were able to match his hand tattoo from a Slipknot video. Meanwhile, percussionist Michael Pfaff, who was long known as "Tortilla Man" when he replaced Chris Fehn in 2019, was unmasked when he happened to visit a Slovenian tourist attraction while on tour.

Slipknot announced Jones' departure in a since-deleted social media post, writing simply that they'd "parted ways" with him. Jones had been one of Slipknot's longest-tenured members, having been in the band since 1996.

Slipknot's European tour is also missing percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, who's sitting out shows to support his wife, who's dealing with health issues.

Meanwhile, Slipknot just shared a new instrumental track called "Death March," accompanied by a very creepy video streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!