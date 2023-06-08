Who's Slipknot's new mystery member?

Following the sudden departure of longtime Slipknot keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones, the masked metallers debuted his replacement during their European tour kickoff Wednesday in Austria.

Following the show, the 'Knot shared a photo of their newest bandmate, who's of course wearing an identify-concealing mask, in a Facebook post.

We can now look forward to a whole bunch of fan theories trying to figure out who the new Slipknot member is. You may remember that the identity of bassist Alessandro Venturella, who joined in 2014 in place of the late Paul Gray, was revealed when fans were able to match his hand tattoo from a Slipknot video. Meanwhile, percussionist Michael Pfaff, who was long known as "Tortilla Man" when he replaced Chris Fehn in 2019, was unmasked when he happened to visit a Slovenian tourist attraction while on tour.

Slipknot announced Jones' departure in a since-deleted social media post, writing simply that they'd "parted ways" with him. Jones had been one of Slipknot's longest-tenured members, having been in the band since 1996.

Slipknot's European tour is also missing percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, who's sitting out shows to support his wife, who's dealing with health issues.

Meanwhile, Slipknot just shared a new instrumental track called "Death March," accompanied by a very creepy video streaming now on YouTube.

