For whom the (silver)ball tolls: Metallica announces "remastered" version of signature pinball machine

The Metallica pinball machine is getting an update.

A "remastered" version of the metal legends' signature game has been revealed by the company Stern Pinball, which also put together the original 2013 cabinet.

The updated machine features expanded gameplay options, additional songs, new video and animation, and updated voice recordings from the Metallica members.

"Obey your pinball master!" frontman James Hetfield declares in a new trailer released by Stern.

If you have room in your home for a Metallica pinball machine and $9,699 to spend, you can order one now via Metallica.com.

You can hear more about the pinball machine on the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast.

