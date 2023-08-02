For whom the pod casts: Metallica launches weekly 'The Metallica Report' show

Metallica is getting into the podcast business.

The metal legends have announced an official weekly audio show titled The Metallica Report. It'll be hosted by Steffan Chirazi, the editor of 'Tallica's online So What! magazine, and Renée Richardson, director of philanthropy for the band's All Within My Hands charity foundation.

"With each episode, Steffan and Renée will keep you informed with the latest news from Metallica HQ and dispatches from the road as the M72 tour continues to make its way around the world," Metallica says. "You'll also enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes updates and interviews with the likes of the touring crew, poster and t-shirt artists, and fans through our mini-features. And we plan to make a few appearances ourselves!"

Episodes will air each Wednesday. The first episode, which features an introduction from drummer Lars Ulrich and a recap of the European leg of the M72 tour, is out now.

The Metallica Report premieres just as Metallica's set to launch the U.S. leg of M72, which kicks off Friday, August 4, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The M72 tour supports Metallica's latest album, 72 Seasons, which dropped in April.

