Who is The Pretty Reckless' 'About You' about? Taylor Momsen's taking that 'to my grave'

The Pretty Reckless' new album, Dear God, includes a song called "About You," which goes to great lengths to keep the titular "You" anonymous.

Toward the end of the song, frontwoman Taylor Momsen seemingly reveals who "About You" is about, but her vocals are censored on the recording. As Momsen tells ABC Audio, it was a spur of the moment decision to name the inspiration behind "About You" during the recording process, but they decided to bleep it out later.

"You gotta bleep the names," Momsen says. "You gotta protect the innocent or the guilty or however you wanna look at it."

Momsen adds that she doesn't plan on revealing who she was singing about anytime soon.

"That one I'm taking to my grave for now," Momsen laughs.

Dear God, which also includes the singles "When I Wake Up" and "For I Am Death," is out now. The Pretty Reckless is currently touring the U.S. in support of the record, playing headlining shows and opening for AC/DC.

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