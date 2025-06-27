The White Stripes' 'Red Rain' gets new video alongside ﻿'Get Behind Me Satan'﻿ reissue

The White Stripes' Get Behind Me Satan song "Red Rain" now has a video.

The clip premieres in conjunction with the 20th anniversary reissue of Get Behind Me Satan, which was released as a double-LP Friday. It features action figure versions of Jack White and Meg White created by the toy company Super7.

You can watch the "Red Rain" video on YouTube and order your own White Stripes action figures now via Super7.com.

Get Behind Me Satan, the fifth White Stripes album, was originally released in June 2005. It also includes the single "Blue Orchid."

