The White Stripes ﻿'Live in Las Vegas'﻿ album to be released through Third Man Records Vault

By Josh Johnson

The White Stripes' 2003 concert in Las Vegas is being released as a live album through Jack White's Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

Live in Las Vegas consists of 31 remastered songs, spread across three vinyl LPs: one red, one black and one white.

The package also includes a bonus seven-inch single featuring the 2002 live debut of the Stripes tune "Ball and Biscuit" as well as Jack's 2004 collaborative performance of the song alongside Bob Dylan.

To get your copy of Live in Las Vegas, you'll need to sign up for the Third Man Vault before October 31 at midnight CT. For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com.

