White Reaper has announced a new album called Only Slightly Empty.

The fifth studio effort from the "Might Be Right" outfit will drop Sept. 26. Lead single "Honestly" is available via digital outlets, while its music video is streaming on YouTube.

Only Slightly Empty is the follow-up to 2023's Asking for a Ride. Here's the track list:

"Coma"

"Blink"

"Honestly"

"Freakshow"

"Eraser"

"Blue 42"

"Pocket"

"Enemy John"

"Rubber Cement"

"Touch"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.