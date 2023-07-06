While absent from "We Didn't Start the Fire," COVID-19 seeped into Fall Out Boy's 'So Much (for) Stardust'

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

On Fall Out Boy's new cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire," the band updates the lyrics with references to tons of pop culture and world events from the 34 years since the original hit was released in 1989. One thing the cover doesn't mention, though, is the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it didn't make the cut for "We Didn't Start the Fire," the pandemic did seep its way into Fall Out Boy's new album, So Much (for) Stardust.

"I think (the pandemic) affected (So Much (for) Stardust) in the way that, you know, it affected everybody," bassist Pete Wentz tells ABC Audio. "I think there's all kinds of, like, trauma that no one, or a lot of us haven't dealt with."

On the brighter side, though, Wentz found that he "got pretty tight with my family" amid the pandemic, which also influenced the record.

"I think some relationships obviously grew stronger from it, as well," he says.

On So Much (for) Stardust, you'll hear lyrics about "quarantine blues," masks and a declaration that "We got to throw this year away." However, Wentz says he didn't want the references to be "heavy-handed," noting that, while some Stardust songs were written post-2020, some date back to before the pandemic.

"There's a handful of things in there that sound like pandemic references that aren't," says vocalist Patrick Stump.

The song "What a Time to Be Alive," for example, was written in 2019 about the feeling that "things are real nuts right now" and that it "can't get a lot worse."

"And then it did," Stump laughs.

Fall Out Boy's tour in support of So Much (for) Stardust continues Friday, July 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!