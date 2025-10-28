Which Deftones record does Chino Moreno rank as his favorite?

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

With Deftones releasing their newest album, private music, in August, the band now has a milestone 10 studio records in their discography. So, which one is frontman Chino Moreno's favorite?

Speaking with Revolver, Moreno names Deftones' 1997 sophomore effort, Around the Fur, as "one of my favorites — if not my favorite record — of ours."

"There was something about catching light­ning in a bottle with that record," Moreno says. "It’s this unbridled energy that we captured in that moment."

Around the Fur includes the Deftones classics "My Own Summer (Shove It)" and "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)." It was also the first Deftones album to chart on the Billboard 200, paving the way for their breakthrough album, White Pony, which was released in 2000.

"That record definitely stood the test of time," Moreno adds of Around the Fur. "And I love it for that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Moreno speaks about the process of putting together the annual Dia De Los Deftones festival.

"When we put our wish list together [for a lineup] at the beginning, we usually start doing it like a month after the festival's done to plan for the next year," Moreno says. "It could be anything [including the] outlandish — like I had Morrissey and all kinds of other stuff in there, knowing it's probably not gonna happen."

The 2025 Dia De Los Deftones takes place Saturday in San Diego. Along with a headlining set from Deftones, the lineup includes Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty and Deafheaven.

