'Where There's Smoke, There's Fire' on The Black Keys' latest ﻿'Peaches!﻿' track

The Black Keys have premiered a new song called "Where There's Smoke, There's Fire," a track off the band's upcoming album, Peaches!

The tune is accompanied by a video featuring footage of the "Lonely Boy" outfit's recent surprise show at the New York City bar Lucinda's. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Peaches!, the follow-up to 2025's No Rain, No Flowers, is due out May 1. It also includes the single "You Got to Lose."

The Black Keys will launch a U.S. tour in support of Peaches! in April.

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