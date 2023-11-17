When We Were Young 2024 adds second day

When We Were Young 2024 has added a second day.

The Las Vegas festival will now take place October 19-20. Tickets for October 19, which was the first announced day, are sold out. You can buy tickets for October 20 on Tuesday, November 21, at 10 a.m. PT.

Both days will feature the same lineup, which is headlined by My Chemical Romance playing The Black Parade in full and Fall Out Boy. The rest of the bill includes many other full-album performances from artists including Jimmy Eat World, A Day to Remember, Coheed and Cambria, Pierce the Veil, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, The All-American Rejects and The Distillers.

For more info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

