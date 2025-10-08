What's The Pretty Reckless teasing with throwback Taylor Momsen acting montage?

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless performs on stage during a concert for the Power Up tour at Murrayfield Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Prior to forming The Pretty Reckless, Taylor Momsen was known as an actor. She's since retired from her first profession, but a new video posted by the band throws it back to her acting days.

The video, shared on the Pretty Reckless Facebook, shows a TV sitting upon boxes of wrapped presents as the screen cycles through clips of Momsen's past acting roles, including in the TV show Gossip Girl and the movie Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams. It even includes footage of her acting in an old Shake 'N Bake commercial.

"My world is changing," the post's caption reads.

While we wait to see what the video is teasing, you can listen to The Pretty Reckless' latest single, "For I Am Death," which dropped in August.

Momsen was also just announced as part of the presenters and performers lineup for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles. Soundgarden is among the inductees, and Momsen notably performed at the 2019 tribute concert to the late Chris Cornell.

