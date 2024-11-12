What's My Chemical Romance teasing?

My Chemical Romance has fans buzzing after sharing a mysterious teaser.

In an Instagram post, the reformed "Helena" rockers have shared an image of three symbols over a background of paper falling down over a hazy city skyline.

"If you could be anything, what would you be?" the caption reads.

As for what's going on, fans are speculating that MCR could be teasing the release of The Paper Kingdom, an album that the band had been working on after the release of their 2010 album, Danger Days, before breaking up in 2013.

Stay tuned.

My Chem reunited in 2019 and planned a tour for 2020, which was then delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just before the tour launched, they released a new song called "The Foundations of Decay."

More recently, MCR headlined the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October, during which they performed their 2006 album, The Black Parade, in full.

