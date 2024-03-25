What's Korn teasing in new video?

System Of A Down And Korn Performs At Banc Of California Stadium Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Korn appears to be teasing an upcoming announcement.

In a Facebook post, the "Freak on a Leash" metallers have shared an animated video showing silhouettes of people standing on a mountain. The caption only includes an ellipsis.

Fans in the comments are hoping for new album or tour news. The most recent Korn album is 2022's Requiem.

Earlier in March, Korn announced a concert to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The show takes place October 5 in Los Angeles and will also feature Evanescence, Gojira, System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway project, Spiritbox and Vended on the bill.

