What's Green Day teasing with answering machine "Basket Case" video?

Green Day is throwing it back to some ancient technology in a new teaser video.

The clip, which was posted to the punk outfit's Facebook Tuesday, shows a disembodied hand turning on an original Nintendo Game Boy, popping in a floppy disk and turning on an answering machine. Notably, the floppy disk features the artwork from Green Day's album Dookie, while the answering machine plays a lo-fi recording of the hit "Basket Case."

After flashing the date Oct. 9, the video ends with a logo for a Los Angeles-based company called Brain, which describes itself as "a very serious art studio."

By the way, Brain previously collaborated with Fall Out Boy on their Crynyl project, which pressed their So Much (for) Stardust album with real tears cried by the band members. We shudder to think what Brain might do with an album literally called Dookie.

Looks like we'll find out on Wednesday.

