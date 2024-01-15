What's going on with Saving Abel?

There's a lot of drama going on in the world of Saving Abel at the moment.

The late 2000s radio rock outfit, best known for singles including "Addicted" and "18 Days," reunited with their original frontman, Jared Weeks, in 2021 after he'd left the band in 2013. In 2023, they released their first music with Weeks back in the group, "Baptize Me" and "Fire." Now, though, the status of Saving Abel, and Weeks' place in it, appears in doubt.

A post published to the Saving Abel Facebook page on Saturday, January 13, reads, "Our reunion with Jared has ended and he is no longer with band."

"Due to unforeseen differences that have arose we could not continue to acquiesce with the decisions being made by him and his management team," the post continues. "We have been taking this time to collect ourselves and are eager to make some announcements soon. At this time we can say this, we love you all and are looking forward to seeing you all very soon!"

That was then followed by a post to Saving Abel's Instagram written by Weeks, who says that guitarist and fellow founding member Jason Null wrote the Facebook post and "kicked me and Saving Abel's management off the administration of the page."

"I and everyone connected to me that previously had access are now completely locked out," Weeks writes. "Now I see he posted the message he sent tonight without any discussion or permission to do so. I own half the brand and I have no plans to leave Saving Abel."

He adds, "My team will be handling this with our attorneys and this is not the end. Just know that everyone."

When reached for comment, a rep for Saving Abel refers ABC Audio to Weeks' post.

