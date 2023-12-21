"What Was I Made For?" + "I'm Just Ken" make shortlist for Best Original Song Oscar

AMPAS

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the Slash-featuring "I'm Just Ken" have made the shortlist of potential nominees for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars.

Both tracks were recorded for the Barbie movie. Eilish co-wrote "What Was I Made For?" alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, while the Ryan Gosling-sung "I'm Just Ken" also features Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar.

A total of 15 songs are included on the shortlist. The final nominees will be announced January 23 ahead of the 2024 Oscars ceremony, airing March 10 on ABC.

"What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken" have also been nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, "What Was I Made For?" is up for several Grammys, including Song and Record of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!