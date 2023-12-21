"What Was I Made For?" + "I'm Just Ken" make shortlist for Best Original Song Oscar

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the Slash-featuring "I'm Just Ken" have made the shortlist of potential nominees for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars.

Both tracks were recorded for the Barbie movie. Eilish co-wrote "What Was I Made For?" alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, while the Ryan Gosling-sung "I'm Just Ken" also features Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar.

A total of 15 songs are included on the shortlist. The final nominees will be announced January 23 ahead of the 2024 Oscars ceremony, airing March 10 on ABC.

"What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken" have also been nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, "What Was I Made For?" is up for several Grammys, including Song and Record of the Year.

