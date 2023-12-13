"What Was I Made For?" & "I'm Just Ken" nominated for 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Atlantic Records/Warner Bros. Entertainment/Mattel

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and the Slash-featuring "I'm Just Ken" are nominated for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

The Barbie tunes will compete in the Best Song category. The movie's soundtrack as a whole is up for Best Score.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards will air January 14 on The CW.

"What Was I Made For?" and "I'm Just Ken," which also features guitar from Wolfgang Van Halen, were previously nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globes.

