What time are the 2026 Oscars on and where to watch tonight

The 98th Academy Awards air tonight, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu. Here's everything you need to know before Sinners makes history.

Hollywood's biggest night is here. The 98th Academy Awards are happening tonight, and whether you have cable or cut the cord years ago, there are plenty of ways to tune in.

When do the Oscars start?

The ceremony kicks off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15. That's an hour earlier than in past years. If you want to ease into the evening with red carpet coverage, ABC will broadcast a 90-minute pre-show, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars: Countdown to Oscars," beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by a second special at 5 p.m. ET. The official Oscars Red Carpet Show, hosted by Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer, then kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET ahead of the main ceremony. E! will also broadcast its own red carpet special beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Where to watch

The ceremony is broadcasting live on ABC, and for the first time ever, streaming in full on Hulu for all subscribers. YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will also carry the show, with several offering free trials. You can also stream via ABC.com or the ABC app.

Who's hosting and what's at stake?

Conan O'Brien returns as host for the second consecutive year. Sinners has already made history as the most-nominated film in Oscar history, with 16 nominations, including Best Picture. One Battle After Another follows with 13 nods. The Best Picture field also includes Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, Hamnet, F1, Bugonia, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams.

Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California (Stacker/Stacker)

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Presenters include last year's acting winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña, along with Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pedro Pascal, Demi Moore, Maya Rudolph, and Channing Tatum, among others.

One more thing worth knowing

Enjoy the ABC broadcast while it lasts. Starting in 2029, the Oscars will sever its decades-long relationship with ABC and stream exclusively on YouTube — ending a tradition that dates back to 1953.