What is the minimum credit score needed for a business credit card?

Brex explores how credit scores affect the types of credit cards a business owner can qualify for, why personal credit matters more than expected, and when it's possible to qualify without it.

Thinking about getting a business credit card? If you're like most small business owners or solo entrepreneurs, one of your first questions is probably, "What credit score do I need to get approved?"

It's a fair question and one that plays a much bigger role than many people realize. Even though business credit cards are designed for company use, most issuers take a close look at your personal credit history before making a decision. That's because many small businesses and startups, especially in the early stages, don't have enough credit data of their own. Lenders use your personal credit profile to gauge how reliable you might be with business credit.

In this article, you'll learn how your credit score affects the types of business credit cards you can qualify for, why personal credit matters more than you might expect, and when it's possible to qualify without it. Brex will also walk through strategies to help you build strong business credit over time so your company can gain more financial independence.

Minimum credit score required for a business credit card

If you're wondering whether your current credit score is good enough to qualify for a business credit card, you're not alone. This is one of the most common questions new business owners ask, and the answer depends on which card you're applying for.

Most standard business credit cards look for a minimum FICO score of around 670, which falls into the "good" credit range. If your score is above that, your chances of approval go up, especially for cards with better rewards or lower interest rates. Cards designed for excellent credit typically start around the 700 to 750 range.

If your credit score falls between 580 and 669, you may still qualify for certain business cards, but they usually offer more basic capabilities. These cards often come with higher interest rates, lower credit limits, and fewer perks. Some issuers offer startup business credit cards with no credit check for companies with strong financials or venture backing.

For scores below 580, traditional business credit cards are harder to get. At this level, your best option is usually a secured business card, where you provide a refundable deposit that acts as your credit limit. While these cards don't offer many rewards, they can help you build your credit and work toward more flexible options later on.

In short, the higher your score, the more choices you'll have. But even with a lower score, there are ways to get started and build toward better options over time.

How credit tiers affect your business card options

Your credit score does more than just influence whether you're approved for a business credit card. It also shapes what kind of card you can qualify for and the features that come with it.

Here's how different credit score ranges can impact your options:

​​Excellent credit (750 to 850):

If your score falls in this range, you're in a great position. You'll likely qualify for premium high limit business credit cards that offer a range of business credit card benefits, valuable rewards, large sign-up bonuses, higher credit limits, and better interest rates. These cards often include perks like cash back, travel benefits, and useful business tools.

Good credit (670 to 749):

With a good score, you still have access to many of the top business credit cards. You can expect competitive rewards and decent approval odds. The perks may not be as generous as those offered to applicants with excellent credit, but there are still strong options available.

Fair credit (580 to 669):

This is where things get a bit more limited. You might qualify for certain entry-level business cards, but they may come with higher interest rates and fewer rewards. Secured business credit cards are also an option, which require a refundable deposit and can help you build or improve your credit.

Poor credit (300 to 579):

Traditional business credit cards are usually out of reach at this level. However, you can still start building your credit with secured business credit cards or credit-building products. These tools won't offer many perks, but they're a smart first step if you're focused on improving your financial standing over time.

Understanding where you fall in this range can help you target the right cards and avoid unnecessary application rejections. If your score isn't where you want it to be just yet, there are still ways to move forward.

Why card providers look at your personal credit scores for business cards

If business credit cards are meant for business expenses, it might seem confusing that your personal credit score is such a big part of the approval process. But for most small businesses, especially new ones, the explanation is pretty straightforward.

Business card issuers want to understand how you manage money. Since many new businesses do not yet have their own established credit history, lenders look at your personal financial habits to help them decide whether you are a reliable borrower. Your personal credit history shows how you have handled loans, credit cards, and payments over time. It gives them a sense of the risk involved.

Another key reason is the personal guarantee. This is a common requirement that makes you personally responsible for any debt your business cannot repay, which leads many business owners to ask, "do business credit cards affect personal credit?" The answer is yes, especially when the card issuer reports account activity to the consumer credit bureaus. This is why lenders want to be confident in your personal financial reliability before approving your application.

There is also a regulatory side to this. Financial institutions are required to carefully evaluate applicants, and reviewing your personal credit score is often part of that process.

As your business grows and begins to establish its own credit profile, the weight of your personal score may become less important. But in the early stages, your personal credit is usually the main factor that determines whether you are approved and what terms you receive.

Focusing on building strong personal credit now gives you access to better business credit opportunities later. It is one of the best ways to set your business up for long-term success.

Exceptions and variations among card issuers

While most business credit card applications involve a review of your personal credit score, there are some exceptions depending on the lender and the type of card. Not every issuer follows the same rules, and in some cases, your business may be evaluated on its own financial strength.

Some alternative card providers focus more on your business's revenue, cash flow, or funding status rather than your personal credit history. For example, some companies offer business credit cards with no personal guarantee. These cards are designed for startups and high-growth businesses with strong financials. Instead of requiring a credit check tied to your name, those providers look at how much cash your business has in the bank or how much outside investment it has received.

There are also certain corporate card programs from traditional banks that may approve applications based on the company's credit profile alone. These are typically available to larger businesses with consistent revenue and a long-standing banking relationship. In these cases, you may be able to apply using only your Employer Identification Number (EIN), without needing to provide your Social Security Number (SSN) or personal credit details.

Some community banks and credit unions also offer more flexible approval criteria, especially if you have an established relationship with them. They may take a more personalized approach to evaluating your application, considering your business's track record along with your overall financial health.

These exceptions are not common, but they are growing. If your goal is to separate your personal and business finances, it is worth exploring business credit cards with no personal guarantee once your company is in a decent financial position.

Personal credit score vs. business credit score

Knowing the difference between your personal credit score and your business credit score is important, especially when you're applying for a business credit card. While they both measure financial reliability, they focus on two different things.

Your personal credit score reflects how you manage your individual finances. It is based on things like credit card usage, loan repayments, payment history, and how much of your available credit you are using. The most common scoring system—the FICO model, which ranges from 300 to 850—is tracked by three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. When you apply for most business credit cards, lenders will check this score to help them decide whether you are a trustworthy borrower.

Your business credit score, on the other hand, evaluates how your company handles its financial obligations. This includes your company's payment history with vendors, business loan activity, and public financial records. Business credit scores usually range from 0 to 100. The higher the number, the more creditworthy your business appears. These scores are tracked by agencies like Dun & Bradstreet, Experian Business, and Equifax Business.

While your personal score is often used when your business is new or has little financial history, your business score becomes more important as your company grows. Over time, building a strong business credit profile can help you qualify for larger lines of credit, better financing terms, and eventually, business credit cards that do not rely on your personal credit at all.

Keeping both credit profiles in good standing gives your business more flexibility and reduces the need to rely on your personal finances.

Can you get a business credit card with just an EIN?

Many business owners want to know if they can apply for a business credit card using only their Employer Identification Number (EIN). The idea is appealing because it keeps personal credit out of the process. In some cases, this is possible—but for most small businesses, there are a few things to understand first.

An EIN is a nine-digit number issued by the IRS to identify your business for tax purposes. Think of it as your company's version of a Social Security Number. You need an EIN to open business bank accounts, file taxes, and apply for business licenses. It also plays a key role in building your business credit profile.

While your EIN is important, most credit card issuers still ask for your Social Security Number when you apply. That is because many cards come with a personal guarantee, which makes you personally responsible for any debt the business cannot repay. To assess that risk, issuers look at your personal credit history.

However, there are exceptions. Some larger corporations with high revenue and a strong financial history may qualify for business credit cards without needing to provide a personal guarantee. These cards focus solely on the business's financial performance and typically allow you to apply using just your EIN.

There are also modern options that offer business credit cards with no personal credit check and no personal guarantee. These cards evaluate your business based on factors like cash reserves, revenue, or funding. If your company is financially strong, you may qualify without ever sharing your personal credit information.

For most startups and small businesses, though, your personal credit will still be a key part of the application. But as your business grows and builds its own credit profile, you may eventually qualify for EIN only business credit cards.

How to improve your business credit score

Once your business has its own credit profile, building a strong score can open the door to better financing, higher credit limits, and more favorable terms with lenders and vendors. The process takes time, but a few simple habits can make a big difference.

Pay your bills on time

Payment history is one of the most important factors in your business credit score. Just like with personal credit, making payments early or on time shows lenders and vendors that you are reliable. Even one late payment can hurt your score, so setting up automatic payments or reminders can help you stay consistent.

Keep your credit usage low

Credit utilization refers to how much of your available credit your business is using. A high utilization rate can signal potential cash flow problems, while a low rate shows that you manage credit responsibly. Try to use less than 30 percent of your available credit whenever possible.

Check your business credit reports regularly

Unlike personal credit reports, which you can check for free once a year, business credit reports often require a subscription or fee. It is worth checking them a few times a year to make sure everything is accurate. Look for incorrect payment records, outdated information, or accounts that do not belong to your business. Each credit bureau has its own process for correcting mistakes.

Use a variety of credit types

Over time, using different kinds of credit can help strengthen your business profile. A business credit card is a great place to start, but adding a business line of credit, trade accounts with suppliers, or a term loan can help show that your business can handle different kinds of financial commitments.

Be consistent

Improving your business credit score is not about quick fixes. It takes steady, responsible financial behavior over time. By keeping your accounts in good standing and building a strong track record, your business will become more creditworthy and independent from your personal financial history.

Skip the personal credit check when you get a credit card

Most business credit cards still require a personal credit check and a personal guarantee. For many business owners, this creates an unwanted overlap between their personal and business finances. If your goal is to keep those areas separate, there are now more ways to make that happen.

Some providers offer business credit cards that do not rely on your personal credit score at all. These cards are designed for businesses that have strong financials, consistent revenue, or venture capital backing. Instead of reviewing your credit history, your business is evaluated based on factors like cash reserves, account balances, and spending patterns.

Because these cards do not require a personal guarantee, they protect your personal assets. They also help your company build business credit under its own name, which can lead to even more opportunities as your business grows.

If you are in the early stages of building your business, a traditional business credit card backed by your personal credit may still be your best starting point. But once your business is financially stable and generating regular revenue, consider switching to a solution that keeps your personal and business credit completely separate.