What are the Foo Fighters teasing in new, very dark studio photos?

By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are up to something, and they're certainly not Wasting Light.

Dave Grohl and company have shared a Facebook post featuring four photos of the band seemingly in the recording studio. We say seemingly, since the photos are all very dark and barely lit.

A fan writes in the comments, "You need a decent photographer!!," to which the Foos responded, "We aren't known for our photography skills."

The post's caption doesn't offer to much info, either — it only includes the year 2025 and #FF30. Notably, the Foos' 1995 self-titled album turns 30 on Friday.

Foo Fighters also just put out a cover of a Minor Threat song on Monday, marking the first new release to follow their 2023 album, But Here We Are. Since then, the band has gone through a fair amount of turmoil between Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal and the May firing of drummer Josh Freese.

Foo Fighters are set to return to the live stage in October for a tour of Asia.

