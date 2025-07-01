What are the Foo Fighters teasing in new, very dark studio photos?

Foo Fighters are up to something, and they're certainly not Wasting Light.

Dave Grohl and company have shared a Facebook post featuring four photos of the band seemingly in the recording studio. We say seemingly, since the photos are all very dark and barely lit.

A fan writes in the comments, "You need a decent photographer!!," to which the Foos responded, "We aren't known for our photography skills."

The post's caption doesn't offer to much info, either — it only includes the year 2025 and #FF30. Notably, the Foos' 1995 self-titled album turns 30 on Friday.

Foo Fighters also just put out a cover of a Minor Threat song on Monday, marking the first new release to follow their 2023 album, But Here We Are. Since then, the band has gone through a fair amount of turmoil between Grohl's 2024 infidelity scandal and the May firing of drummer Josh Freese.

Foo Fighters are set to return to the live stage in October for a tour of Asia.

