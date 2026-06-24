Welcome to 'Paradise': I Prevail teases new single, due out Friday

I Prevail performs during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

I Prevail has announced a new single called "Paradise."

The track is set to premiere on Friday. It will feature Amira Elfeky, who's opening for I Prevail on select dates of their upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe beginning in September.

Unlike in the Guns N' Roses classic "Paradise City," it appears that the grass is not green in I Prevail's "Paradise." A teaser clip for the song, posted to the band's Instagram, includes footage of buildings collapsing and explosions of fire.

"Paradise" follows I Prevail's 2025 album, Violent Nature, which marked their first following the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser. It spawned the single "Into Hell."

I Prevail will be touring the U.S. starting in October alongside Three Days Grace.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.