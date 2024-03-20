Welcome to the Grammys: Guns N’ Roses’ 'Appetite for Destruction' inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Guns N' Roses' debut album, Appetite for Destruction, is one of 10 recordings chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Inductees must be at least 25 years old and are chosen because they “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.” The induction marks Guns N’ Roses first-ever Grammy award. They’ve been nominated three times with no wins.

Appetite for Destruction, released in July 1987, hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, thanks to such hits as "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City." It went on to be certified 18-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Other recordings being inducted this year include Lauryn Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, De La Soul's 3 Feet High and Rising and Buena Vista Social Club, along with The Doobie Brothers' "What a Fool Believes," Donna Summer's "I Feel Love," Wanda Jackson's "Let's Have a Party" and Charley Pride's "Kiss an Angel Good Morning."

"We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated at an inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and concert taking place May 21 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.