Welcome to the club, Spiritbox: Courtney LaPlante feels 'very proud' of biggest radio hit

Spiritbox has long been one of the buzziest bands in the metal community, but now they're reaching an even wider audience with their biggest radio hit.

"Perfect Soul," a single off the band's new album, Tsunami Sea, sits in the top 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking a Spiritbox career first. As frontwoman Courtney LaPlante tells ABC Audio, she never expected that type of success with the music she and her bandmates play.

"Radio stuff has never really interested us in the way that ... you're not gonna stand outside a club that you can't get into and just hope that maybe someone lets you in," LaPlante says. "You go, 'I'll find my own club. It's fine.'"

That "Perfect Soul" has made it past the proverbial velvet rope makes LaPlante feel "very proud," especially since it happened "really organically" without any "intention."

"I didn't finally get my buddy to get me into this club," LaPlante says. "I just kinda stumbled in, and everybody in there's like, 'Welcome in! Let's have fun!'"

LaPlante adds that she hopes the radio success will bring new ears to Spiritbox.

"That just introduces us to a whole new audience of people that maybe don't even listen to our weird genre of music, but it might interest them to learn more about our band," she says.

Tsunami Sea is out now. Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.