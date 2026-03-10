Weezer premieres new lyric video for resurgent 'Go Away' song

'Everything Will Be Alright in the End' album artwork. (Republic Records)

Weezer has premiered a new lyric video for their resurgent song "Go Away."

"Go Away," which features Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, is a track from Weezer's 2014 album, Everything Will Be Alright in the End. Fast-forward more than 10 years and the song has now gone viral on TikTok, which has pushed it to the top five on Weezer's Spotify page.

"Everything is still alright in the end," Weezer says. "12 years later and this song we recorded with Bethany from Best Coast has been given a new life."

"Now it's time for a Smooch singalong, enjoy this new lyric video for 'Go Away,'" the band adds, referring to the monster on the cover of Everything Will Be Alright in the End. "We'll gather soon enough to celebrate."

You can watch the "Go Away" lyric video on YouTube.

