Weezer fuels new music speculation with social media & website logo change

Weezer Performs At Le Zenith In Paris Weezer performs live on stage at Zenith de Paris on July 06, 2025 in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Is Weezer teasing new music?

Fans of Rivers Cuomo and company are hoping to say it is so after the band updated their logo on their Facebook and website. The image features Weezer's signature flying-W logo in white against an all-black background.

Weezer, of course, is known for putting out color-themed albums ever since their 1994 self-titled debut became known as the Blue Album. However, they already put out a Black Album in 2019, so we're guessing that's not what the logo change is teasing.

The most recent Weezer albums are 2021's OK Human and Van Weezer. They also put out four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

In addition to maybe possibly teasing new music, Weezer is working on a movie, which they revealed during their set at Coachella in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!