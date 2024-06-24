Weezer adds new date to 30th anniversary ﻿'Blue Album﻿' tour

2024 Shaky Knees Festival Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Weezer has added an extra date to their upcoming Voyage to the Blue Planet tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album.

The newly announced show takes place Oct. 12 in Palm Desert, California. A presale for members of the Weezer fan club begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Weezer.com.

The Voyage to the Blue Planet tour launches in September. The Palm Desert concert now marks its closing date, following a sold-out Oct. 11 show in Los Angele.

During the tour, Weezer will be playing the Blue Album, which includes the songs "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So," "Undone – The Sweater Song" and "My Name Is Jonas."

