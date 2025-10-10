'We are cooking': Slipknot drummer teases upcoming music

Slipknot Concert in Guadalajara, Mexico Slipknot performs on November 1, 2024 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande has shared on update on the progress of potential new music from the masked metallers.

"We are cooking," Casagrande tells the Drummer's Review YouTube channel. "We are doing some new music, for sure."

Casagrande adds that since he joined the Knot in 2024, the group has been "working on some new ideas."

"We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something," he says. "So we have a lot of material right now, we just have to sit and put everything together, start jamming, and it's happening. ... New material is coming for sure."

Slipknot's most recent album is 2022's The End, So Far. They also put out a 25th anniversary reissue of their self-titled 1999 debut album in September.

