Way Down We Rome: Kaleo to headline concert at Colosseum

Are you not entertained by normal concerts? Then perhaps you'd be more interested in Kaleo's next show.

The Icelandic rockers are set to perform at the famed Colosseum in Rome. The concert, which Kaleo calls a "once-in-a-lifetime event," is set to take place on March 2.

The show is being produced by Vertigo Live, which also put on a Billy Idol performance at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. For more info, visit VertigoLive.os.fan/kaleo.

Kaleo, by the way, is used to playing in unique environments. They've previously released videos filmed on an iceberg and at volcanoes, both dormant and active.

The Colosseum concert follows Kaleo's July announcement that they were taking a hiatus from touring, which meant dropping off a U.S. run opening for Greta Van Fleet.

"After performing nearly 100 times across the globe in 2022, our intention was to rest, recharge and focus on personal well-being, both mental and physical," Kaleo wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, due to prior commitments, we failed to follow our own plan and it has taken its toll."

If you can't make it to Italy, Kaleo's 2024 plans also include a set at Texas' Cattle Country Music Festival in April.

