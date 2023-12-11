Watch Yungblud & BMTH's Oli Sykes rock "Happier" in new live video

Locomotion/Geffen Records

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered a new live video for "Happier," his collaborative single with Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

The clip finds the two English rockers sharing the stage as they perform a joint rendition of "Happier" during a concert in Japan. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The studio version of "Happier" premiered in October. It marks the second collaboration between Yungblud and Sykes, following the 2020 Bring Me the Horizon song "Obey."

Along with "Happier," Yungblud released two other singles in 2023: "Lowlife" and "Hated." Bring Me the Horizon also put out three new tunes this year: "LosT," "AmEN!" and "DArkSide."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

