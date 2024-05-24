Watch videos for every song off new Twenty One Pilots album, '﻿Clancy'

Fueled by Ramen

By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots' new album, Clancy, has landed. As previously announced, every song on the record is accompanied by a video.

You can now watch every one of the videos streaming on YouTube.

Clancy is the seventh Twenty One Pilots album and the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy. It features the lead single "Overcompensate," as well as the advance tracks "Next Semester" and "Backslide."

Ahead of Clancy's arrival, Twenty One Pilots also put out a song called "The Craving (single version)." The track is billed as "The Craving (Jenna's version)" on the album, and both recordings get their own video.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Clancy in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!