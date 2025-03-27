Watch video for The Warning & Dead Poet Society's 'HURT' collaboration

The Warning and Dead Poet Society have premiered the video for their collaborative single, "HURT."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, cuts between footage of the two bands performing in a dark, gloomy home.

"It's a bit of a miracle that this video came together," DPS says. "The Warning had a tiny window in their tour schedule and it was an uncertain whether it would all come together but they killed it, and the director nailed the vibe. You would think that this whole video had been shot at once."

The single "HURT" was released in December and hit the top 10 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's an updated version of the song of the same name off DPS' 2024 album, Fission.

The Warning will be touring with Halsey in May before kicking off their own headlining U.S. run in July. Dead Poet Society just announced a tour opening for Chevelle launching in August.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

﻿

