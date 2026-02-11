Watch video for Violet Grohl's 'THUM' single

Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Dave Grohl, has premiered the video for her song "THUM."

The clip features a grainy, '90s aesthetic as it cycles through shots of Violet wearing different outfits. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Violet first released "THUM" in December along with another track called "Applefish," marking her official debut singles. She put out another song, "What's Heaven Without You," in January before announcing that she'd signed a deal with Republic Records.

Meanwhile, Violet's father has been teasing new music with his band, Foo Fighters. The "Everlong" outfit's most recent album is 2023's But Here We Are, and they put out two new singles, "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend," in 2025.

