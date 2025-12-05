Watch video for P.O.D.'s cover of The Beatles' 'Don't Let Me Down'

In case you didn't believe it's actually P.O.D. playing that cover of The Beatles' "Don't Let Me Down," we now have some visual evidence.

The "Youth of the Nation" rockers have premiered the video for their take on the 1969 single, featuring footage of Sonny Sandoval and company rocking out to the track. You can watch it on YouTube.

P.O.D. first released their "Don't Let Me Down" cover in September.

"As cliché as it may sound, we've always admired The Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey," guitarist Marcos Curiel said at the time. "Their melodies, the hooks, and fearless experimentation inspired us to craft our own take on the classic 'Don't Let Me Down,' with nothing but the utmost respect. Thank you for helping lay the foundation of what we all know today as rock 'n' roll, pop, and metal."

P.O.D.'s most recent album is 2024's VERITAS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.