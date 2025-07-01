Watch video for Plush's David Draiman collaboration, 'Why'

Plush has premiered the video for their single "Why," which the band co-wrote alongside Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

The clip features Plush performing in front of a stack of TVs playing various pop culture moments, including Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show and Kurt Cobain's appearance at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.

You can watch the "Why" video streaming on YouTube.

The song "Why" dropped in June, and marked a full-circle moment for Plush and Draiman — in a 2022 social media post, the "Down with the Sickness" rocker named them as a new band that "give[s] me hope."

