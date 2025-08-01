Watch video for Papa Roach's 'BRAINDEAD' single

Papa Roach has premiered the video for their single "BRAINDEAD."

The clip finds frontman Jacoby Shaddix imprisoned in a mental institution. We also see shots of the "Last Resort" outfit rocking out in a padded cell.

You can watch the "BRAINDEAD" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "BRAINDEAD" dropped in June and features Toby Morse of the hardcore band H 2 O. It follows the January single "Even If It Kills Me."

Papa Roach will resume their U.S. Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

