Watch video for Papa Roach's 'BRAINDEAD' single

Papa Roach has premiered the video for their single "BRAINDEAD."
The clip finds frontman Jacoby Shaddix imprisoned in a mental institution. We also see shots of the "Last Resort" outfit rocking out in a padded cell.
You can watch the "BRAINDEAD" video streaming now on YouTube.
The song "BRAINDEAD" dropped in June and features Toby Morse of the hardcore band H2O. It follows the January single "Even If It Kills Me."
Papa Roach will resume their U.S. Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against in September.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.