Watch video for Halestorm's Bad Company cover, featuring Paul Rodgers

Halestorm has premiered the video for their cover of Bad Company's "Shooting Star," featuring Bad Co. frontman Paul Rodgers.

Lzzy Hale and company put their spin on the 1975 single as part of the Bad Co. tribute album Can't Get Enough. The video, available on YouTube, shows Halestorm and Rodgers recording their parts from their respective studios.

"Joining a tribute album for Bad Company is more than covering songs; it's adding a brushstroke to a masterpiece that's been a part of our DNA for decades," Hale shares in a Facebook post. "We wouldn't be the Rockers we are today without these boys."

Can't Get Enough was released in October. It also includes contributions from The Pretty Reckless, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, The Struts, Dirty Honey, Def Leppard and Black Stone Cherry.

Bad Company, meanwhile, was among the 2025 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rodgers did not attend the Nov. 8 ceremony due to health issues, but he recorded a video message that played following the Bad Co. induction.

The ceremony also included an appearance from Hale, who was part of a video montage in honor of another inductee, Soundgarden.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air as an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

