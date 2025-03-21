Watch video for The Funeral Portrait's Ivan Moody collaboration, 'Holy Water'

The Funeral Portrait has premiered the video for their collaboration with Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, "Holy Water."

The clip features Moody as a hooded monk-like figure as the "Suffocate City" rockers channel his spirit in a church.

"Filming the 'Holy Water' music video was an absolutely insane experience," says Funeral Portrait singer Lee Jennings. "The production was on another level—every detail, every shot, just completely unreal. [Director] Michael Lombardi brought a vision to this that was bigger than we ever imagined, turning it into a full-on cinematic experience."

"And having Ivan Moody be a part of it? That was next level," Jennings continues. "His energy and presence took everything to a whole new dimension. We can't wait for everyone to see what we created—it's dark, intense, and something truly special."

You can watch the "Holy Water" video now on YouTube.

"Holy Water" is included on the upcoming deluxe version of The Funeral Portrait's 2024 album, Greetings from Suffocate City, due out June 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.