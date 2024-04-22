Watch video for Dave Grohl's Bad Brains cover with Anthrax members

MRI

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl and Anthrax members Scott Ian and Charlie Benante have premiered the video for their collaborative cover of the Bad Brains song "The Regulator."

The trio, dubbed G.B.I. for Grohl, Benante and Ian, recorded the track for a Record Store Day single. The release supports Bad Brains member H.R. and his medical needs.

"We ripped 'Regulator' live in two takes," Ian says. "It was so much fun to get to play with Dave on drums and to hear his voice with my guitar."

You can watch the video — which shows Grohl on vocals and drums, Ian on guitar and Benante moving from behind the kit to play bass — streaming on YouTube.

Record Store Day took place Saturday, April 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

