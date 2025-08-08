Watch video for BABYMETAL/Spiritbox collab 'My Queen'

BABYMETAL's album METAL FORTH, which was originally supposed to come out in June and then had its released date changed a couple of times, has finally arrived.

The album includes collaborations with Poppy, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Slaughter to Prevail and Spiritbox. The group has just released a video for the Spiritbox collaboration, called "My Queen," which you can watch now.

BABYMETAL recently completed a North American tour and is currently on tour in Asia, but they have two North American arena shows planned for the fall: one on Nov. 1 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and one on Nov. 7 in Mexico City.

