Watch video for Atreyu's 'Dead' single

Atreyu has premiered the video for "Dead," the band's latest single.

The clip jumps between different eras of warfare, from horses and muskets to modern-day missiles, cut with performance footage of the metalcore outfit. It's now streaming on YouTube.

The song "Dead" dropped in September. Atreyu teased the track with an "obituary notice," which stoked rumors that they were breaking up.

Atreyu's most recent album is 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.