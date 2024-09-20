Watch Twenty One Pilots bring their 'Clancy' "Routine" to 'The Tonight Show '

By Andrea Dresdale

Twenty One Pilots didn't just perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 19 — they took over the whole studio.

Rather than performing the Clancy track "Routines in the Night" while standing on a stage, the duo took inspiration from the song's music video. While singing, Tyler Joseph roamed around the entire Tonight Show studio — even sitting behind Jimmy Fallon's desk at one point — and walked around NBC's 30 Rock building as drummer Josh Dun appeared in various places to back him up. During the performance, the studio, the hallways and the building were all bathed in red light.

Joseph finally walked through the audience and onto the stage, where Dun was waiting. He finished the song by walking over to Fallon's desk, where Fallon was waiting, still bathed in red light. "That was awesome, dude!" an excited Fallon yelled, while waving a vinyl copy of Clancy.

As previously reported, Twenty One Pilots will release a new song called "The Line" for season 2 of Netflix's animated series Arcane. The show is set in the universe of the League of Legendsvideo game and features the Imagine Dragons JID song "Enemy" as its theme.

Twenty One Pilots' tour continues Sept. 21 in Boston. The North American leg wraps up Oct. 12 in Minneapolis.

