Watch Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun performs drum cover of Turnstile's 'TLC'

Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun has shared a drum cover of the Turnstile song "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)."

The performance is featured on Dun's YouTube channel, where he's also posted drum covers of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" and Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade."

"Posting songs that inspire me in some way or another. Whether that's just a feeling or a desire to get better," Dun says. "[Turnstile's] Daniel Fang is a drummer worth watching to get inspired, and this song is rad."

Dun just paid tribute to another drummer, Meg White, when Twenty One Pilots covered "Seven Nation Army" in honor of The White Stripes getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Turnstile, meanwhile, released a new album, NEVER ENOUGH, in June. It was accompanied by a visual album that premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

