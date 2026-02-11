Watch trailer for Bring Me the Horizon's 'L.I.V.E. in São Paulo' concert film

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the trailer for their upcoming concert film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment).

The clip, now streaming on YouTube, features footage from the band's sold-out show at São Paulo's Allianz Parque Stadium, showing fans moshing and even crying in the crowd.

"Are you ready for the greatest night of your life?" a voice-over asks.

L.I.V.E. in São Paulo will screen in theaters worldwide on March 25 and 28, and tickets are on sale now via BMTH.live. It will be released on CD/DVD and vinyl on April 10.

In addition to seeing them in a movie theater, you can catch Bring Me the Horizon live and in person during their upcoming North American tour, kicking off in April.

