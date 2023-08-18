Watch Tom Morello shred in video for BABYMETAL collaboration

BABYMETAL Records/Amuse Inc.

By Josh Johnson

Following its premiere on Thursday, Tom Morello's collaboration with BABYMETAL, "METALI!!," now has a video.

The clip finds the Rage Against the Machine guitarist shredding his solo in the background as the Japanese trio rocks out to the song. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

BABYMETAL, which combines elements of heavy metal and J-pop music, has previously worked with artists including Bring Me the Horizon and Lil Uzi Vert.

Morello, meanwhile, has put out collaborations this year with Måneskin and Alice Cooper.

