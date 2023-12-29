Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars & Green Day ring in 2024 on ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Green Day will help ring in 2024 with performances on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Both bands will be making their debut appearance on the long-running special while rocking the stage in Los Angeles during the Hollywood Party.

Speaking with ABC News during rehearsals for the show, Jared and Shannon Leto recalled watching NYRE with their family growing up.

"Dick Clark was part of the household, for sure," Shannon said.

"It was kind of a cultural institution," Jared added. "Pretty iconic thing to be a part of."

Jared also remembers NYRE being on TV while he and his older brother were "drinking my mom's wine."

"Those were good times," he laughed.

After saying goodbye to 2023, the Letos plan to spend much of 2024 on the road in support of the new Thirty Seconds to Mars album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

"2024, we're back on tour after six long years," Jared said.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs starting Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

