Watch Slipknot's Eloy Casagrande learn Mastodon's "Blood and Thunder" on drums

Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande learns Mastodon's song "Blood and Thunder" in a new video for Drumeo.

The YouTube channel challenged Casagrande to figure out the drum parts to the Leviathan track as fast as he could. After a couple of listens and practice runs, Casagrande finished his final take in about 42 minutes.

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor was impressed with Casagrande's interpretation, declaring that he did an "amazing job."

Slipknot debuted Casagrande as their new drummer in April after parting ways with Jay Weinberg in 2023. The masked metallers will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Mastodon, meanwhile, is currently rocking "Blood and Thunder" themselves on tour while celebrating the 20th anniversary of Leviathan.

